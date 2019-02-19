Back to the golden era

Another film, Stan & Ollie, will be shown at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema at St James Cavalier today at 7.30pm.

Steve Coogan and John Reilly play the legendary film icons Laurel and Hardy – the world’s favourite comedy double act. Diminished by age and with their golden era as the kings of Hollywood comedy now behind them, they face an uncertain future.

As they start crisscrossing the country, attendances are disappointingly low. But they’ve always been able to make each other laugh and as the charm and beauty of their performances shines through their audiences laugh too, and they reconnect with legions of adoring fans, old and new.

The tour becomes a hit, but Stan & Ollie cannot quite shake the spectre of Laurel and Hardy’s past; and long buried ghosts, coupled with Oliver’s failing health, start to threaten their precious partnership. A portrait of the most tender and poignant of creative marriages begins to unfold as the duo, aware that they may be approaching their swan song, try to rediscover just how much they mean to each other.

Further screenings of the filmwill take place on Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 9pm and February 27 at 7.30pm. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit https://www.kreattivita.org/ .