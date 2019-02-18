Live: Mgr Scicluna addresses major Vatican conference on protection of children

A major meeting of bishops to discuss the protection of children in the Church opens on Thursday at the Vatican.

Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Monday will be among those addressing a press conference to explain what the meeting is all about.

Mgr Scicluna is adjunct secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and a member of the meeting's organizing committee.

The other speakers at the press conference will be Cardinal Blase J. Cupich (Archbishop of Chicago and member of the organizing committee), Fr Federico Lombardi S.J. (President of the Joseph Ratzinger - Benedetto XVI Vatican Foundation and moderator of the meeting), Fr Hans Zollner S.J. (President of the Centre for the Protection of Minors of the Pontifical Gregorian University, member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and reference for the organizing committee) and Sr Bernadette Reis F.S.P., (Assistant to the ad interim director of the Holy See Press Office).

Watch the press conference live above.