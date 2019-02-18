Watch: Izzo wary of Germany's fast transitions

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Malta coach Karl Izzo is hopeful the national team will be able to contain Germany's transitional play when the two countries go head to head in a World League match at the National Pool on Tuesday (start: 5pm).

Malta is still in search of its first point in the continental qualifiers of the prestigious tournament but Izzo is confident his team will be able to give a good run for their money to the superior Germans.

"We are expecting a very difficult match against a quality German side who have proven in the last years to be one of the best emerging European countries," Izzo said.

"However, looking back at our away match in Germany late last year we have cause for encouragement as in the opening stages of the match the team produced one its best performances in the competition.

"In my opinion it will be important that we are not too exposed with their fast breaks as they can make a lot of damage to us. If we manage to contain them we surely are capable of giving them a good challenge."

For Tuesday's match, Izzo is boosted by the return of two key players, namely Matthew Zammit and Dino Zammit.