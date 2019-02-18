 Two tourists injured after electric vehicle overturns
Monday, February 18, 2019, 14:09

Two tourists injured after electric vehicle overturns

Women, 23 and 28, were visiting from the UK

The vehicle overturned close to the Senglea city gate. Photo: Google Street View.

Two women were injured when an electric vehicle overturned while on a tour of Senglea on Monday afternoon. 

Police said the pair, aged 28 and 23 who were visiting from the UK, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known. 

The vehicle, an electric 'golf cart' used for tourist excursions around the Three Cities, appears to have overturned after striking a pavement.

The incident occurred on Triq il-Vitorja, just outside the Senglea city gate, at around 1pm.

Two other people who were in the vehicle at the time did not require hospitalisation. 

 

