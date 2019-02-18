Today's front pages - February 18, 2019

The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Monday:

Times of Malta reports that some schools have tried to “minimise and hide” teachers’ concerns amid reports of violent incidents.

It also reports that some 300 Turkish construction workers have been deployed to Tigné in Sliema, signalling the start of a new wave of third-country nationals imported to work on massive construction jobs on the island.

The Malta Independent says the Chamber of Pharmacists has warned its members against incorrect dispensing of the morning after pill. The newspaper also quotes the shadow minister for tourism, Robert Arrigo, saying the draft deal between the government and Corinthia would have created unfair competition.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that Gozo should be considered a region able to take decisions.

l-orizzont gives prominence to a promise by the prime minister of free public transport between Malta and Gozo once the tunnel is completed.