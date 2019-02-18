PN calls for information meetings for Maltese living in the UK

The government has been urged by the PN to hold a meeting for Maltese living in and around Edinburgh to keep them up to speed on their rights following Brexit.

The party spokesman on Brexit, David Stellini, said the PN had been urging the government to hold information meetings for Maltese residents in several parts of the UK, but so far only a meeting in London had been held.

Some 10,000 Maltese live in and around Edinburgh.

Such people needed to know if they could continue to work and live in the UK and what access they would have to social benefits, education and health facilities, the PN said.

Students also wanted to know whether their tuition fees would be raised and whether there would be recognition of degrees.

Would Maltese pensioners in the UK continue to receive their pension?