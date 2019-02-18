Chorus of objectors to ODZ development in Għargħur

Access to the land in Għargħur is restricted to an alley barely three metres wide.

The Għargħur council has formally objected to the development of four terraced houses with pools instead of a farm.

The proposed development, on a site of agricultural land between Triq Kromb il-Baħar and Sqaq Charlotte, will replace a couple of rooms and its land with terraced houses complete with private swimming pools and ancillary facilities.

The proposed four-storey wall.

One of the main concerns, apart from the development being in an ODZ area, is the creation of a 60-metre, four-storey blank wall which would not only become an eyesore in such an area but would also dwarf surrounding buildings.

According to residents, the site was until recently being used as agricultural land as it forms part of a stretch of fields bordering the urban conservation area of Għargħur and extending down into the valley on to Victoria Lines.

Moreover, they argued, access to the land is extremely restricted with an alley barely three metres wide and just one entry and exit point. They insisted parking in the area was already a problem and this would only get worse if the proposed plan was given the green light.

It will ruin the skyline of this picturesque area

“The area certainly cannot take any more development and traffic. Any further development within the area will not only aggravate the congestion and parking problems that already exist but will also undermine the social harmony amongst the residents,” a group of residents told the PA in their objections to the proposed development.

The proposal will destroy the very nature of this conservation and rural area in a zone close to the Victoria Lines that is registered as a listed area and a site of scientific importance, they added.

In its objection, the Għargħur council said the proposed development went against the local plan which described Għargħur as a rural village situated between Naxxar and Madliena.

“The proposed development will ruin the skyline of this picturesque area which is within the Urban Conservation Area and which is located along a valley and along a popular public footpath leading to the Victoria Lines,” the council said as it requested to be present on the board when the decision on this development is discussed.