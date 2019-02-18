 Church catastrophe
Advert
Monday, February 18, 2019, 06:14 by John Guillaumier, St Julian’s

Church catastrophe

Despite the brave front they project to the world, Roman Catholics are deeply demoralised. Just when they were hoping that the exposure of sexual abuse by Catholic priests would come to an end, a new major scandal has emerged, this time concerning nuns who were sexually abused by bishops and priests.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, described the scandals as “this catastrophe in the Church. Failure to take action will endanger the already weakened moral authority of the Church”.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The Gospel is ‘good news’

  2. School violence

  3. Too much development

  4. Sports at the Seminary

  5. The Christian barometer

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed