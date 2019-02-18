Church catastrophe

Despite the brave front they project to the world, Roman Catholics are deeply demoralised. Just when they were hoping that the exposure of sexual abuse by Catholic priests would come to an end, a new major scandal has emerged, this time concerning nuns who were sexually abused by bishops and priests.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, described the scandals as “this catastrophe in the Church. Failure to take action will endanger the already weakened moral authority of the Church”.