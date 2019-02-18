Talk on excavation of Phoenician shipwreck off Gozo

After over 10 years of exploring the surface of the Phoenician Shipwreck off Xlendi Bay, a team led by the University of Malta has planned and executed the world’s first archaeological excavation by divers at a depth of 110 metres.

Diving on the Xlendi wreck. Photo: J. Wood/University of Malta

A talk – ‘Scratching below the surface… excavating the Phoenician shipwreck off Gozo’ – covers aspects related to the logistical preparations prior to the diving, new methodologies used for scientific work at this depth, as well as results that have emanated from the past two seasons of investigations.

Timmy Gambin, senior lecturer in maritime archaeology in the Department of Classics and Archaeology, University of Malta, will be giving the lecture tomorrow at 6pm at the National Museum of Archaeology, Republic Street, Valletta.