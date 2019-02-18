Model of wartime cruiser presented to Maritime Museum on 75th anniversary of sinking

A large scale model of the British Royal Navy cruiser HMS Penelope has been presented to the Maritime Museum on the 75th anniversary of the warship's sinking.

The presentation was made to Heritage Malta by Brian Franklin and Peter Lever, who built the 1.6 metre model using original plans.

HMS Penelope was an Arethusa-class British light cruiser. She was launched on 15th October 1935 and commissioned on 13th November 1936. Together with her sister Aurora and two destroyers, she formed the core of Force K that was based in Malta to operate against convoys sailing from Italy to Libya.

Such was the number of times she was bombed and near-missed in Malta that she became known as HMP Pepperpot, having been sprayed with shrapnel.

She was involved in the sinking of a number of enemy ships but was hit by two torpedoes while she was on her way to Anzio in Italy, sinking with heavy loss of life.

Peter Lever said his father sailed on HMS Penelope from October 1941 to May 1942. He was on the ship when she sailed to Malta, during a period of the most severe bombings.

"My father has always talked about his time in Malta with great fondness," he said. A painting of the ship by Mr Lever has also been presented to the museum.