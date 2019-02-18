Announcements - February 18, 2019

Obituaries

SANSONE. On February 16, at her residence in Sliema, LUCIENNE passed away peacefully at the age of 66, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brothers and sisters, Anton, Marlene and her husband Anton Naudi, Rita, widow of her brother Paul, Raymond and his wife Carmen, Rosanne and her husband Cyril Gabarretta, Joseph and his wife Carmen, Noel, widower of her sister Liz, Martin and his wife Cindy, Christopher and his wife Andreina, Stephen, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, February 18, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by requests but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

STELLINI. On February 16, at Hilltop Gardens, LILIAN nèe Preca, widow of Dr Wilfrid Stellini, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Giselle and her son David, her dearest grandchildren, Maxine and Jean Marc Montanaro, Justine and Nikol Sammut, and Maya, her adored great grandchildren Zac and Amelia, her brother Anthony Preca and his wife Yvonne, and her sister-in-law Terry Preca, her nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop Gardens tomorrow, Tuesday, February 19, at 1.30pm for St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline sisters at St Ursula Monastery, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARBARA. In loving memory of SYDNEY on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Paul, her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother on the 43rd anniversary of her leaving us. Loved and missed by her sons Joseph and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria and their families.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SIMONDS. In loving memory of ANGELA (Borg Olivier) on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her son George, her brothers Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean Claude, her nephew Stefano and her niece Karina.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

ZARB ADAMI. Treasured memories of our dear friend NOEL, especially today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by Vivienne, Robert and Anna, Jeffrey and Louise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.