Shipping movements - February 18, 2019

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Pinara from Sfax to Annaba, the APL California from Koper to Port Said, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Clorinda from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Hansa Marburg from Tripoli to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Vega Sachsen from Sfax to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Astrid Schulte from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MSC London from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Wednesday.

The Maersk Arizona from Algiers to Algiers, the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.