GO concludes a highly successful IPO of BMIT Technologies

Last Friday, BMIT Technologies plc, a subsidiary of GO plc, was formally listed on the Malta Stock Exchange marking the remarkable success of an IPO, where institutional and general investors subscribed to close to 99 million shares valued at circa €49 million.

In a company announcement issued last week, GO plc confirmed that the IPO was over-subscribed 30.8 million shares.

“We are truly humbled by the unwavering support and confidence shown in the company. The response to this offering was as overwhelming as it was encouraging, and an affirmation of our ongoing commitment to ensure that our investments bring more value to all stakeholders, in particular our shareholders,” said Nikhil Patil, CEO, GO plc.

“This is another milestone in GO’s success story which reflects a forward-looking organisation that is building its future growth on strategic investments,” added Nikhil. “Such processes allow us to reinvest in areas that will create greater value, both for our shareholders and customers, and ultimately, the economy as a whole,” he concluded.

The allocation policy is available for viewing at www.go.com.mt, under the investor section.

BMIT Technologies plc will commence its trading activity on the regulated main market of the Malta Stock Exchange today, under the BMIT ticker symbol.