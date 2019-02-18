Photographic showcase

Photo: Domenic Aquilina

The Ten Beyond is a photographic project which brings together the outstanding work of 10 of the Malta Institute of Professional Photography’s (and Malta’s) top photographers. They are 10 artists who excel in a particular genre.

The exhibition, an idea by curator Kevin Casha and directed by Gabriella Mallia, is being held at Aldabra Gallery at SmartCity and is a showcase for the best that local photography can offer.

All the photographers selected to participate are resident in Malta and their names are synonymous with top quality photography. Each is exhibiting five prints.

Guido Bonett’s nature work is second to none, while the consistent high level of sports photography shown by Domenic Aquilina has been proven time and time again. Keith Ellul and Samuel Scicluna are both major exponents of the landscape but their work shows that there are many different paths towards producing engaging photography with this genre.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Ramon Curmi’s passion with astro photography has enabled many to view and marvel at images they would not have dreamed of, while Veronica Busuttil takes visitors into the wonderful realm of underwater photography.

The photojournalistic work of Darrin Zammit Lupi needs no introduction and again he continues to show his mastery not only by telling a story with a single image but by adding design, aesthetics and composition – elements that take his work to another level.

Johan Siggesson’s amazing wildlife work is very different to what we usually encounter; he not only documents his subjects but his creative input gives his images that ‘fine art’ feel. Joseph Lungaro is a talented all-rounder who excels in travel photography, again not only by documenting what his camera captures but by using his keen visual sense and skill of captivatingly capturing the moment when the light is at its best.

Duncan Cauchi, on the other hand, painstakingly creates artistic images using the difficult medium of water and is capable of freezing instances in time in order to give viewers a glimpse of how a passionate photographer can produce engaging work from the simplest of subjects. All the exhibitors are Malta Institute of Professional Photography members.

The Ten Beyond is open to the public at Aldabra Gallery, in Smart City between 9 am and 6pm until March 25.