Two hurt as argument between seven people gets out of hand

A man and a woman were seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when an argument involving seven people got out of hand.

The police said they were informed of the situation in Villabate Street, Zabbar, at 4pm.

Officers from the local police station and the Rapid Intervention Unit were deployed to calm the situation.

The argument involved a 26-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man from Cospicua, a 43-year-old woman from Vittoriosa, a 23-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman from Zabbar, a 24-year-old woman from Qormi, and a 46 year old man, whose home town was not immediately known.

The injured were the 46-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman, who are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

It is understood that no weapons were used.