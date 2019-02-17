Today's front pages - February 17, 2019

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the police need to gather more “rock solid evidence” before interrogating and proceeding against other suspects believed to be closely connected with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

The newspaper also reports that feedback on whether the public agrees with extending Malta’s controversial cash-for-passports scheme is still being “analysed”, according to the government website dedicated to public consultations. Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia, who is responsible for the scheme, told the Times of Malta in September the evaluation of the public consultation was in its “final stages”.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes tuna farm operators claiming that suspended Director of Fisheries Andreina Fenech Farrugia favoured Spanish tuna tycoon Jose Fuentes. The director in a reaction said she was being singled out from tens if not hundreds of people. It also reports that an emergency contraceptive pill is to be made available to rape victims in hospital.

MaltaToday also follows up the allegations against Dr Fenech Farrugia, saying that Jose Fuentes enjoined an unfair advantage, according to an inquiry. The newspaper also reports that Transport Minister Ian Borg is the most popular minister among voters.

It-Torċa says a national strategy on adoptions will be issued in the coming months. It also reports that the authorities are investigating an NGO which claimed in various road placards that depression could be healed in three minutes without medical treatment.

Il-Mument says Labour MP Robert Abela, son of a former president, could not make himself to say whether he agrees that the President should come from a different political camp than the government's. It also reports on a wave of complaints by Labour supporters on Facebook.

Illum says there is concern about an upsurge of sharing on intimate pictures among young people on social media.

KullĦadd says Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola is helping Poland attack Malta.