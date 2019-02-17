 Watch: VAR helps Fiorentina beat SPAL amid controversy
Sunday, February 17, 2019, 15:39

Fiorentina were saved by VAR on Sunday amid chaotic scenes after the referee disallowed SPAL a goal and instead awarded a penalty which the Tuscans converted before winning 4-1.

Mattia Valoti's deflected strike after 75 minutes had been greeted with delight by the home crowd as it had given relegation-threatened SPAL a 2-1 advantage after 75 minutes in Ferrara.

But the referee immediately ordered a video review which confirmed Felipe had fouled Federico Chiesa in the build-up to the goal which he disallowed and instead awarded Fiorentina a penalty.

Jordan Veretout stepped up and converted from the spot with the decision proving to be a killer blow for SPAL who instead of being 2-1 up were 2-1 down.

The hosts scrambled to get back into the game but conceded a goal with Giovanni Simeone adding a third minutes later, and Brazilian Gerson a fourth two minutes from time.

SPAL had taken the lead through Andrea Petagna after 36 minutes before Edimilson Fernandes grabbed the equaliser just before the break.

Fiorentina move up to eighth - seven points off the Champions League places -after  their eighth win this season.

SPAL sit three points above the relegation zone after their 12th defeat.

