Gżira lose more ground after Birkirkara draw

Gżira defender Rodolfo Soares (right) shields the ball from Luke Montebello. PHOTO: Darrin Zammit Lupi

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Mengolo 59

BIRKIRKARA 1

Montebello 54

Gżira United and Birkirkara could not go beyond a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Birkirkara went close after only three minutes of play. Johann Bezzina delivered a cross from the right and Eduardo Ferreira’s header was turned into a corner by Haber.

The Maroons replied with a good move by Corbolan on 21 minutes who served Mengolo on the left but the latter’s conclusion was deflected into a corner by a defender.

A minute later, Roderick Briffa’s corner from the left was blocked by Naumovski on the goal line with Cain Attard clearing the ball into safety. The Gżira players protested vehemently with referee Stefan Pace as they felt that the ball had crossed the goalline by the official waved away their protests.

Nine minutes from the break, the Haruna Garba's long-distance effort was parried once again by the Macedonian goalkeeper Naumovski.

Against the run of play, Birkirkara managed to break the deadlock on 54 minutes.

Guillaumier served Bezzina on the right and the latter’s effort was blocked by a defender. Luke Montebello took the rebound, beating Haber with a rising shot.

Mengolo well met a cross by Corbalan from the right and slotted the ball past Naumovski from close range.

On 64 minutes, Corbolan served Garba whose powerful drive just missed the target.

The Maroons maintained the pressure and one minute later, Conti had a powerful shot turned into a corner by the Birkirkara goalkeeper.

Five minutes from time, Gżira almost notched the winner.

Garba sent Mengolo through on the left but the latter’s powerful drive hit the crossbar with Naumovski beaten.