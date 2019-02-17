Ferguson to manage Manchester United in anniversary game

Legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson will manage a Manchester United XI in a 20th anniversary repeat of their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich, the BBC has reported.

The match, on 26 May, will feature players from the 1999 game including current Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored the injury-time 2-1 winner at the Nou Camp.

Ferguson, 77, retired in 2013 and is viewed as the most successful manager in the history of British football. He won 38 trophies during 26 years in charge of United.

Managing the forthcoming match at Old Trafford with be 'something special' he told the BBC.

The Champions League triumph - with victory over German giants Bayern secured thanks to two injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer - was part of a 1998-99 treble that also included the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

The anniversary match will raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.