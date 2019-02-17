Things to do today - February 17, 2019

• Visit Fort Manoel for free from 9am to 4pm. For enquiries 2065 5500.

• Attend Mortem, activities inspired by the funeral of a deceased Roman aristocrat, at the Domus Romana, St Paul’s and St Augustine’s Cata­combs, Rabat, from 9.30am to 5pm. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Listen to a free concert of vocal music by Ardingly College Chapel Choir at the Mdina Cathedral at 3.30pm.

• Watch a screening of the UK National Theatre’s performance of Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of King Richard the Second at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Listen to a concert by the Papplewick School Choir from the UK at Transfiguration parish church, Lija, at 6.30pm. Free admission.

• Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats by Hoi Polloi Theatre Productions at Valletta Campus Theatre at 8pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Watch Agnes Moon’s romantic comedy The Acrobat (Blood Ties) staged by Unifaun Theatre Productions at St James Cavalier Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. Rated: 18+. www.kreattivita.org.

• Listen to Help! Barbetti go Bohemian, a cappella renditions of the best of The Beatles and Queen at St Aloysius’ College, B’kara, at 8.30pm. http://ticketline.com.mt.