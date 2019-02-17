President’s engagements - February 17, 2019

11am The President receives a courtesy call by residents from St Vincent de Paul Residence at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by residents from St Vincent de Paul Residence at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Roger Ellul Micallef and is presented with a copy of the book Roberto Ranieri Costaguti: From Pulpit to Chair to Bishop’s See, at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the French Embassy in Malta at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Virginia Gamba, UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Big Friends Guggen Musik Malta at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President presides over the launch of the book Malta’s Hybrid Electoral System: A Constitutional Review by Dr Austin Bencini, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

8.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Madeleine Kerkhof at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by students of Link School of English at the Palace, Valletta.

3.15pm The President delivers a keynote speech at the ‘Lost in Migration III Conference’ organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and Missing Children Europe, at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus.

7pm The President receives a courtesy call by delegates of the ‘Lost in Migration III’ conference, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President attends and participates in the ‘Lost in Migration III Conference’ at the University’s Valletta Campus.

1pm The President meets Don Bosco International executive secretary Angel Gudiña at the Palace.

1.15pm The President meets Valeria Setti, European Commission coordinator on the Rights of the Child, at the Palace.

1.30pm The President meets Heidi de Pauw and Aagje Ieven, vice president and secretary general respectively of Missing Children Europe, at the Palace.

1.45pm The President meets Sir Francis Jacobs, member of the Missing Children Patrons’ Council, at the Palace.

2pm The President meets Anna Maria Corazza-Bildt, Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the European Parliament at the Palace.

2.30pm The President meets MEP Caterina Chinnici at the Palace.

2.45pm The President meets Federico Soda, director of the IOM Coordination Office for the Mediterranean at the Palace.

3pm The President meets Delphine Moralis, secretary general of Terre des Hommes, at the Palace.

3.30pm The President meets Eurochild secretary general Jana Hainsworth at the Palace.

Friday

9am The President participates in the ‘Lost in Migration III Conference’ at the Valletta Campus.

12.45pm The President delivers the closing remarks at the end of the ‘Lost in Migration III Conference’.

4.30pm The President presents the Letters of Credence to Malta’s Ambassador to Slovenia Joe Spiteri, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President presides over the launch of the book Malting Pot by Paolo Gambi, at San Anton Palace.

8pm The President visits a fundraising event organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

8.30pm The President visits a fundraising event organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at db San Antonio Resort, Buġibba.

Saturday

10am The President presides over the presentation of assistive devices to visually impaired children by the President’s Trust following the National Readathon, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President delivers the opening remarks at a seminar organised by JEF Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Next Sunday

10am The President presides over an award ceremony for L-Istrina 2018 benefactors, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President presides over an award ceremony for L-Istrina 2018 benefactors, at San Anton Palace.