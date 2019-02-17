In the driving seat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The sixth edition of The Hunt, a treasure hunt organised by TimesEvents, was successfully held on Sunday.

For the Valentine’s themed edition, over 130 participants gathered at the Times of Malta offices in Mrieħel early afternoon, where they proceeded to register and collect the clue sheets. All participants were given a complimentary goodie bag made up of various gifts for the whole family to enjoy.

Participants then embarked on a three-hour hunt through six different locations around Malta – including Balzan, St Julian’s and Naxxar – looking for clues and treasures. These were collected and handed in to the judges at the end of the hunt.

Following the treasure hunt, participants were treated to a chill-out party at the Renault and Dacia Showroom, Kind’s – Auto Sales Ltd in Lija which was catered for by James Catering and Farsons.

The first 20 winning teams all received prizes ranging from flights and ferry tickets to Sicily to car care products, overnight hotel stays, fragrances, food hampers, wines and meal vouchers.

The Hunt was sponsored by Dacia, Sonax car care products, Cisk, Virtu Ferries Ltd, Air Malta, Corinthia Hotel San Gorg, Henry J Beans, Vodafone, Delicata Wines, Paco Rabanne, Radisson Blu, Twistees, La Molisana, Branded Malta, Eubos, Batiste and Lancome.