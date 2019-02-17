Announcements - February 17, 2019

Obituaries

BAYLISS. On February 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, former police sergeant MAURICE BAYLISS of Sliema, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Winnie, his children Martin and his wife Anna, Joyce, Lorraine and her husband Gordon, his grand­children Odelsie, Denelza, Emil, Marc, Luca and Jake, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 18, at 8am, for Balluta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On Friday, February 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA (May), née Pisani, widow of Carmelo, residing in Sliema, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Victor and his wife Anna, Anna and her husband Mario Casingena, Christine and her husband Carmelo Zuccarello, Lorraine and her husband Anthony Paris, Stephen and his partner Rita, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families, her sisters and brother, Gladys, widow of George, Joe, widower of Marie Therese, Rosa and her husband Oscar, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 18, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG GRECH. On February 16, VICTORIA, age 61, went to meet the Risen Lord.

She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Raymond and his wife Anna, her aunties and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, February 18, at 9.30 am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Addolorata cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On February 15, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, LUCY of Gżira, passed peacefully away at the age of 99, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Joan, sons Godfrey and David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand­­children, great-grand­chil­dren, nephews, nieces, sister, in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, tomorrow, Monday, February 18, at 7.45am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FITENI. On February 10, at St Peter’s Residence, London, CONNIE, née Gatt Rutter, widow of Major Edward Louis Fiteni, RMA, beloved mother of Magda (deceased), Veronica and Maryanne, and proud grand­mother of all nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

SANSONE. On February 16, at her residence in Sliema, LUCIENNE passed peacefully away at the age of 66, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brothers and sisters, Anton, Marlene and her husband Anton Naudi, Rita, widow of her brother Paul, Raymond and his wife Carmen, Rosanne and her husband Cyril Gabarretta, Joseph and his wife Carmen, Noel, widower of her sister Liz, Martin and his wife Cindy, Christopher and his wife Andreina, Stephen, her many nephews and neices, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 18, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by requests but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, EMANUEL, who went to meet the Risen Lord 31 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Freida, widow of Charles Spiteri, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, Jo Jo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO. Loving memories of a dear nannu, EMANUEL, today the 31st anniversary of his demise. Vicky, Malcolm, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn and Kleven.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father who went to meet his heavenly father on February 15, 2015. Father Adrian and Anna.

CESAREO. In loving memory of our dear mother MARGARET, née Spiteri, widow of Herbert, on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Marisa and Lina, her sister Carmelina, in-laws and her six grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI. In memory of SIMON, a beloved husband and father, especially today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Loved and missed by Teresa and Francesca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dear SIMON. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Marcelle and Walter and their family.

GATT. February brings with it the sad loss of three family members – our beloved mother FEDERICA who died on February 8, 2016, our beloved father JOSEPH who died on February 17, 2013, and our dear brother LINO who died on February 17, 2016. Always missed by Monica and Saviour Tabone and Mariella and Raymond Borg and all family members.

PIROTTA – DOMINIC. In loving memory on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – GUISEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise, in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES. In loving memory of a dearest and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her loving husband Victor, her children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VASSALLO – J.G. Call you by your old familiar name. Forget you not, today your second anniversary of silently passing away. Your loving family.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

