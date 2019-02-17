Times of Malta boosts digital revenue team

The Times of Malta has boosted its digital revenue team with the addition of four specialised recruits.

Keith Zammit and Justine Dauvisis (standing) with Christina Athanasiou and George Liapis.

George Liapis, digital revenue manager, has a strong digital background, having worked in digital marketing, e-commerce, business development and web design for some of Greece’s top retailers.

“The Times of Malta has by far the strongest digital channels in the country, with hundreds of millions of impressions on timesofmalta.com and the largest active audience on social media,” Liapis said. “Our mission is to help marketeers and businesses understand how to invest and maximise their campaign budgets correctly, while meeting their targets.

“We also want to understand clients’ goals and use available data to craft tailor-made campaigns, offline and online.”

Christina Athanasiou, Times of Malta’s new digital marketing and social media manager, is a sales veteran, with television and lifestyle publishing experience. She joined Facebook’s small and medium business team in 2016 and progressed to supervise various teams, before joining the Times of Malta.

Head of online sales Keith Zammit has over a decade’s experience in iGaming, online media, real estate and hospitality, with a focus on digital transformation, growth and business development.

Justine Dauvisis joined Times of Malta’s digital team as an online sales executive. Having worked as a marketing and communication officer for various multinationals, she also has experience in iGaming and as an influencer manager.

“Digital marketing might be hidden behind millions of lines of code – but having soul is paramount,” Liapis said. “The Times of Malta digital team has the heart to fuel that soul.”

Contact the Times of Malta digital team on marketing@timesofmalta.com.