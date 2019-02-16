Mertens surprises Halep to take Qatar Open title

Belgian Elise Mertens poses with the trophy after her victory over Romanian Simona Halep in their WTA Qatar Open final.

Belgium's Elise Mertens claimed the biggest win of her career on Saturday, surprisingly coming from a set down to beat world number three Simona Halep and clinch the Qatar Open.

The world number 21 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, despite being outclassed in the first set, overcoming an eight-minute medical timeout for back pain, and losing 18 consecutive points at one point in the second set.

Her win, in a little over two hours, was her third victory over a top ten player in Doha this week.