 Today's front pages - February 16, 2019
Saturday, February 16, 2019

Today's front pages - February 16, 2019

These are the top stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says no disciplinary action has been taken against a soldier facing criminal charges over a violent assault on a 15-year-old student earlier this month. In another story, the newspaper says the directors of a construction company and a foreman were fined almost €35,000 between them after they were found responsible for the death of a man who fell a height of nine storeys a day after turning 27.

The Malta Independent quotes Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi saying there was no deadline for the Corinthia deal but negotiation developments are to be announced.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has come up with more proposals for cancer patients, professionals and organisations.

L-Orizzont speaks to a Cyber Crime Unit inspector who warns the public not to answer or return scam calls.

