Take a selfie with a heart, become an organ donor

From left, Claire Agius Ordway, Clare Agius and Pauline Agius.

Those thinking of becoming organ donors are being urged to take the plunge and join a list of personalities who have already signed up.

The latest step in the Life After Drew campaign is inviting individuals to register to become donors, take a selfie featuring a heart and post it on Facebook or Instagram together with a message encouraging others to follow suit.

The personalities who have already heeded the appeal, launched on Valentine’s Day, include the presenters of the Ilsien in-Nisa TV show − Clare Agius, Pauline Agius and Claire Agius Ordway, entertainer Rodney Gauci, actor Edward Mercieca, actress Laura Vella, weightlifter Yasmin Zammit Stevens, Anna Vella, Michelle Muscat, Pauline Vassallo and Patricia Galea from the Health Promotion Unit, actress and singer Tezara, entrepreneur Winston Zahra and his family and Vibe FM’s breakfast crew, Martina Zammit, Jonathan Abel and JD Patrick.

The Life After Drew campaign was created in collaboration with the Transplant Support Group Malta about two years ago, when Kenneth and Sharon Abela lost their son, Drew. The 20-year-old died suddenly after suffering a brain haemorrhage in the summer of 2016 and the parents decided to donate his organs. This noble gesture proved to be a lifesaver for seven recipients.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca was one of the first to sign up as an organ donor after the campaign was launched.

Sharon Abela, Drew’s mother, recently told Times of Malta some relatives of people who passed away found it difficult to give their consent if the deceased had not registered as a donor. She, therefore, encouraged people to register and help put their relatives’ minds at rest. One can become a donor by either registering online or filling an application form and then sending it via e-mail or by post.

Look up the Facebook page Transplant Support Group − Malta or log on to www.transplantsupport.org.mt for more information.