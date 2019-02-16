PD against new MIDI reclamation plans

'This is sheer nonesense.' Photo: Shutterstock

Partit Demokratiku has proclaimed itself against new proposals submitted by MIDI

to reclaim land from the side of Manoel Island that faces the Gżira promenade.

The consortium wants to build a series of 10 storey apartment blocks to the detriment of the existing bay open space, urban environment, and public interests, PD said.

MEP candidate Anthony Buttigieg said in a statement on Saturday this meant that more than a quarter of the area of the inlet sea between the Gżira promenade and Manoel Island, stretching from the far end of the yacht yard to the bridge, would be landfilled to accommodate MIDI, while more reclaimed land on the Gżira side was to be given to two adjoining hotels so that they share a lido.

“This is sheer nonsense. It has strong negative impacts,” Dr Buttigieg said.

“Land reclamation always comes at the cost of damage to an ecosystem. Hence it should be the very last resort when all other options have been exhausted,” MEP candidate Camilla Appelgren added

Partit Demokratiku said it was not in favour of such a proposal as detailed by MIDI and supported Gżira residents in their concerns.

It noted that the Public Domain Act had been intentionally side-lined and thrown in the abyss, and Malta’s environmental legislation was too weak to safeguard encroachment of development on reclaimed coastal land.