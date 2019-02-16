Outside PM's office, activists ask: 'Who killed Daphne?'

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated at 12.50pm

Activists paid tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday by placing cardboard cutouts of huge letters in front of Castille calling for action to find out who commissioned her murder.

Ms Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on October 16, 2017. Although three men have been charged with her murder, the mastermind remains unknown.

The letters, shaped into a scrabble-like formation and pointedly asking ‘Who Killed Daphne?’ were laid by members of Occupy Justice, a group of activists led by women.

In a statement, they said the Prime Minister could look out of his office window and enjoy the view of the question people have been asking for the last 16 months.

"Maybe that will remind him that the assassination happened under his watch,” Occupy Justice said.

Words like ‘impunity’, ‘corruption’ and ‘desperate’ formed part of the activists’ life-size scrabble, as they insisted that they did not want a country of anarchy, but they wanted ‘answers’, ‘liberty’, ‘action’ and ‘truth’.

“We cringe when we see the Prime Minister protect the two crooks by his side – his chief of staff Keith Schembri and his top minister Konrad Mizzi – both of whom have set up a money laundering structure in order to receive illicit kickbacks from Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black.”

“We cringe some more when they pathetically try to shut up anyone who asks questions,” they said, in reference to the constant removal of the makeshift memorial set up spontaneously at the foot of the Great Siege monument in front of the law courts as a daily reminder that there is no rule of law in Malta.

“Sixteen months on we still do not know who commissioned the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia and there is not even a semblance of a search for an answer. Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Yorgen Fenech, we shall not rest until you carry the responsibility of your actions.”