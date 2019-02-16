Watch: Maltese Abroad: Farrugia makes debut with Sunderland Ladies

Maria Farrugia (left) made her Sunderland debut against Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Sunderland Ladies

CYPRUS

Apollon Limassol fired blanks against second-place AEL in their latest Cyprus league commitment.

Former Malta international Andre Schembri entered the fray seven minutes from time.

Apollon remain third on 41 points, four points behind leaders APOEL.

PORTUGAL

Malta defender Zach Muscat played 90 minutes on his SC Olhanense debut in the Portuguese third-tier.

Unfortunately, Muscat and co. ended up on the losing side as Real claimed the spoils with a 1-0 victory.

ITALY

Malta international Nicole Sciberras played in Grifone Gialloverde's 0-0 draw against Salento, in the Italian Serie C.

The Rome-based club are third, five points behind leaders Napoli.

Meanwhile, Demi Magrin's Caprera Calcio shared the spoils with Luserna in a 1-1 draw.

Caprera are currently 11th with three points to show after 13 games.

Rashed Al-Tumi played in goal for Palermo Primavera as the Rosanero suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

The Sicily-based team are now 13th in the 16-team league with 18 points.

ENGLAND

Just over an hour of play for Luke Gambin as he featured in Crawley Town's 0-3 defeat against Oldham Athletic on home soil.

The Reds are currently 17th, on 37 points in League Two.

Sam Magri played 90 minutes as Ebbsfleet United hosted Solihull Motors with the latter winning 1-0.

The Fleet are in 10th position, with 47 points in the National League.

Two goals in a minute at the Gore

Tom Handley for the visitors Lydney Town on 27 and the equaliser for the blues Kyle Mifsud on 28

#1-1 — Burnham FC (@BurnhamFC1878) 9 February 2019

Meanwhile, Kyle Mifsud was on the scoresheet for the second straight time as Burnham FC moved into the next round of the Hellenic Supplementary Cup.

Mifsud scored the momentarily 1-1 in their 3-3 draw before Burnham qualified with a 3-2 win on penalties against Lydney.

73' Final change for Sunderland (3-3) pic.twitter.com/b9Cj7dSnfN — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) 13 February 2019

Maria Farrugia made her Sunderland Ladies debut in their 3-3 draw against leaders Blackburn.

The Gozitan player entered the fray on minute 73 as the Black Cats remain third with 29 points in England's third-tier.

GERMANY

Malta U-19 international Jana Barbara played in SGS Essen U-20's 0-2 defeat against FFC Frankfurt II in Germany's women's youth league.

SCOTLAND

Beppe Mangion was in goal for Partick Thistle's U-16's squad as they defeated St Johnstone 3-0 in their league fixture.

IRELAND

Dany Testa played full match in Greystone's senior game against Columbas Rovers in the LSL championship, with both teams sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw.