Valletta save point at the death

Mario Fontanella (right) of Valletta attempts a shot against Senglea Athletic. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

VALLETTA 3

Piciollo 4

Sidqy 37

Nwoko 90

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 3

Venancio 23, 82

Caseres 49

Valletta needed a last-gasp goal to secure a point against a much-improved Senglea Athletic side at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.

Valletta were off to a flier as after four minutes they stormed ahead. Enmy Pena Beltre’s cross was not cleared by the Senglea defence and in came Matteo Piciollo who rifled the ball home.

Senglea drew level on 23 minutes. Diego Venancio let fly a stinging dry from 25 metres out that had the better of Bonello.

Eight minutes from the break, Valletta were handed a helping hand when Alba’s delivery inside the area was inadvertently headed into his own net by El Mehdi Sidqy.

A minute from the break, Alba fed Fontanella who turned past a defender but fired wide.

In stoppage time, Valletta had another open chance when Raed Saleh found the unmarked Kaljevic who was denied by Matthew Farrugia.

Valletta paid dearly for these misses as four minutes into the second half Leyton’s throughball put Augusto Caseres clear and the Argentine kept his poise to hit past Bonello.

Venancio found Marukawa whose low drive beat Bonello but whizzed the upright.

A minute later, Caseres was unlucky to see his header hit the bar as City looked in trouble.

But Senglea were not to be denied as they surged ahead with a wonder goal from Venancio.

The Brazilian midfielder stepped up to take a free-kick some 35 metres out and let fly a thumping drive that gave Bonello no chance.

Valletta refused to lie down and managed to equalise a minute from time when Kaljevic nodded the ball towards Fontanella whose close-range shot was deflected towards susbtitute Kyrian Nwoko who fired home.

Fontanella could have won it for Valletta in stoppage time when the Italian sped clear but fired over the onrushing Farrugia.

Senglea striker Augusto Caseres was voted as the BOV Player of the match.