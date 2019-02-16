Rozzi goal helps Qormi beat Floriana

Antonio Rozzi (right) scored the all-important goal for Qormi against Floriana. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

FLORIANA 0

QORMI 1

Rozzi 36

Qormi achieved arguably the biggest victory of the season yesterday when an early goal by Antonio Rizzo handed them a 1-0 success over Floriana.

The first chance came Floriana’s way after 17 minutes. Brandon Paiber swung in an inviting ball from a corner and Emerson Marcellina gave the illusion of a goal as his drive flashed across the side-netting.

Shortly afterwards, Freud Gnindokponou thought he had put Qormi in front when he picked up a rebound and put the ball in the net, only to be ruled offside after Mateus Reggis had hit a strong drive that Inietim Akpan saved with the aid of the post.

Qormi’s efforts produced a deserved advantage nine minutes from half-time when Antonio Rizzo’s shot took a slight deflection off a defender and finished behind Akpan.

Floriana should have equalised just before half-time when Lucas Vieira found himself unmarked in the box but his control was poor and David Cassar, the Qormi goalkeeper scrambled the ball clear.

In the second half, the Greens remained slightly the better team but on most occasions, a poor final touch undermined much of their good built-up work. Marcellina’s free-kick from a dangerous position sailed high.

Soon after, gloriously, Ulises Arias glided past one opponent and wrong-footed Alan Abela before he planted his shot over the bar.

Qormi’s menace on the counter was not to be ignored as Floriana threw caution to the wind in search of a breakthrough.

Manolito Micallef, playing against his former club, was a veritable thorn in the heart of the Floriana defence. Shy the hour mark, he streaked through on the left, however Enzo Ruiz’s intervention proved providential for the Greens.

Still, with only one goal in it, the issue was not yet resolved. Arias made ground in the area before seeking to set up Oyama. The pass was rapid but the latter should have done better than turn the ball over the crossbar.

The longer the game went, the bolder Qormi became. With the minutes ticking away, Qormi tried to play for time with Malela Bangoura and Gnindokponou going for the long balls.

Towards the end, Arias hit a shot straight at Cassar’s hands as Davide Mansi hooked the ball off the line.

The final whistle came and Qormi’s glee was in sharp contrast with the opponents’ anguish.

Antonio Rozzi of Qormi was named BOV Player of the Match.