 Mosta grab crucial victory over Spartans
Advert
Saturday, February 16, 2019, 17:50 by Valhmor Camilleri, Hibs Stadium

Mosta grab crucial victory over Spartans

Triston Caruana (left) of Ħamrun Spartans protects the ball from his Mosta marker. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Triston Caruana (left) of Ħamrun Spartans protects the ball from his Mosta marker. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS      0

MOSTA 1

Imeri 75 pen.

Mosta picked up a valuable win in their fight against relegation when they edged past Ħamrun Spartans at the Hibs Stadium.

Ħamrun created the better chances in the first half.

The first chance came on 24 minutes when Marco Criaco’s curling cross found Donneil Moukanza who headed straight into the hands of Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Two minutes later it was William Domoraud who hit a thumping drive that flew just wide.

Eight minutes from the break, Ħamrun had the best chance of the half when Nayar picked Moukanza inside the area but the winger headed over from routine distance.  

Ħamrun tried to step up their game on the restart and on 49 minutes Orestis Nikolopoulos hit a shot on the turn that rolled just wide.

Ten minutes later, Roach’s throughball sent Cisotti clear but the Italian’s run was halted by Ħamrun goalkeeper Sean Cini but referee Fyodor Zammit waved play on.

Mosta almost forged ahead on 69 minutes when Imeri nodded the ball to Alexander Darlington and his angled drive was brilliantly pushed away by Cini.

Nineteen minutes from time Mosta were awarded a penalty when Cisotti picked up a back pass from Nayar and was upended by Cini.

From the spot, Imeri sent Cini the wrong way.

During the celebrations, Cuomo made some gestures in front of the Ħamrun supporters and picked up his second yellow card which saw him dismissed.

Nine minutes from time Domoraud headed the ball towards Ryan Darmanin who slid the ball past Andreas Vella but Tyrone Farrugia quickly recovered to clear off the line.

Mosta's Juri Cisotti was named BOV Player of the Match. 

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Updated: Chelsea edge out Malmo as Arsenal suffer Europa League...

  2. Tedesco ban reduced to six matches

  3. Maccoppi makes winning start

  4. Ronaldo on target as Juventus cruise before Atletico showdown

  5. Watch: Maltese Abroad: Farrugia makes debut with Sunderland Ladies

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed