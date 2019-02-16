Hibs sole leaders after beating St Andrews

Jake Grech scored the all-important goal for Hibernians. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

ST ANDREWS 1

Borg 45

HIBERNIANS 2

Sahanek 75

Grech 87

Hibernians are the sole leaders following a remarkable 2-1 comeback win over the stubborn St. Andrews on Saturday.

Yet Jurgen Degabriele serious injury worries must have dampened their celebrations.

Shy the half hour mark, Joseph Farrugia let fly a swerving ball with a freekick that shook Marko Jovicic’s crossbar.

Seven minutes later, striker Degabriele’s afternoon was curtailed by a serious knee injury.

To make matters worse for Hibernians, Farrugia underlined his excellent distribution skills as his looping cross from a corner soared towards the far past and Borg outjumped his marker to head home.

It was after 50 minutes of play that Hibernians fashioned their first decent chance, Taylon rushed towards the box but his low drive was deflected into a corner by Travis Blagrove.

Blagrove sent Grech crashing to end another serious venture towards their penalty area. The free kick was awarded in perfect Marco Sahanek territory. And the Hibs midfielder exacted a delightful left-foot strike that bent viciously away from Matthew Calleja Cremona’s despairing dive.

Three minutes from time, the Hibs fans erupted in joy when Marcelo Dias corner found Jake Grech, who earned his second successive Hibs goal, as Calleja Cremona came for the ball and was left stranded.

St Andrews' Joseph Farrugia was named BOV Player of the Match.