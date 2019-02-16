Favre urges Dortmund to bounce back at bottom side Nuremberg

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is urging the injury-hit Bundesliga leaders to quickly recover from their Champions League mauling at Tottenham Hotspur with another big win over bottom side Nuremberg on Monday.

Nuremberg were thrashed 7-0 at Signal Iduna Park when the sides last met in September and Dortmund could do with another thumping win to restore flagging confidence.

Dortmund are winless in their last four games in all competitions after going down 3-0 at Wembley against Spurs on Wednesday, leaving them with a mountain to climb in their Champions League last 16, return leg at home on March 5.

Favre is desperate for his team to rediscover some form to restore their five-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich, who beat Augsburg 3-2 on Friday.

"We need to keep playing the way we have done, but with more patience," said Favre on Saturday.

"We're getting goal chances, we're creating them well, but we need to stop conceding.

"We have to correct that."