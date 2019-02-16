 New archpriest, parish priest appointed
Advert
Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:51

New archpriest, parish priest appointed

Fr Mifsud, left, and Fr Grech.

Fr Mifsud, left, and Fr Grech.

A new archpriest has been appointed in Siġġiewi and a new parish priest was appointed in Attard.

Fr Josef Mifsud has been appointed archpriest of Siġġiewi’s St Nicholas Parish.
Born in 1981, Fr Mifsud was brought up in Siġġiewi and was ordained priest in 2007.

He has served as vice-parish priest in Żabbar and as parish priest in Birkirkara.

Fr Joseph Grech has been appointed parish priest of Attard’s Sta Maria parish.
He was born in 1970 and was ordained priest in 1997.

Fr Grech has served as vice-archpriest in Cospicua and as archpriest in Senglea and Siġġiewi.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - February 15, 2019

  2. Shall we celebrate?

  3. Announcements - February 16, 2019

  4. The cloud before the storm

  5. Government stopped from using Tal-Qortin as a dump once more -...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed