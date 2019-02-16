New archpriest, parish priest appointed

Fr Mifsud, left, and Fr Grech.

A new archpriest has been appointed in Siġġiewi and a new parish priest was appointed in Attard.

Fr Josef Mifsud has been appointed archpriest of Siġġiewi’s St Nicholas Parish.

Born in 1981, Fr Mifsud was brought up in Siġġiewi and was ordained priest in 2007.

He has served as vice-parish priest in Żabbar and as parish priest in Birkirkara.

Fr Joseph Grech has been appointed parish priest of Attard’s Sta Maria parish.

He was born in 1970 and was ordained priest in 1997.

Fr Grech has served as vice-archpriest in Cospicua and as archpriest in Senglea and Siġġiewi.