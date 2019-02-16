National carrier strategy

Air Malta chief executive Clifford Chetcuti has revealed that the national carrier hopes to induct more than a dozen Airbus A320-family neos over the next five years, with the yet-to-be-developed A321XLR among the airline’s targets.

In an interview with Forbes, Chetcuti said that up to 11 additional neos will be sought as Air Malta expands its fleet – the carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo last year and is expecting another two leased units this summer.

Chetcuti also told the American business magazine that Air Malta is studying the potential to go to the Indian subcontinent.

“To get there, though, we need the LR because the current neo does not reach the Indian subcontinent. To go to the East Coast of America, we need the XLR.”

Chetcuti also highlighted Air Malta’s expansion strategy.

“Our strategy is to align our routes to connect Malta as the airline of the Mediterranean. We will connect Europe to North Africa and the sub-Sahara. And the next point will be connecting Europe and the sub-Sahara to the East, the Indian subcontinent. And then, further on, connecting the Mediterranean basin to America and India.”