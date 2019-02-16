High standard of international photography on show

The Malta Postal Museum and Arts Hub, together with MIPA, will be hosting the Malta International Photo Award exhibition, an exciting collection of the top 15 submissions in each category. A total of 140 prints representing a high standard of international photography from over 60 participating countries are being exhibited until March 16.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience a wide range of images showing people, narratives and places across the five categories of abstract, cities, people, nature and storytelling.

A catalogue illustrating the top 25 images in each category has been purposely produced to mark this special occasion as the first in a series of competition-exhibitions.

Also marking the occasion is a public lecture by Arne Hodalič, a lecturer in photography and photojournalism and current photo editor of National Geographic (Slovenia). This will take place today at 10.30am. His lecture A Lifelong Journey – Becoming a National Geographic photographer is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Booking needs to be made beforehand on https://goo.gl/forms/4N9grjOcojDF6fYj2.

The exhibition is on at the Malta Postal Museum, 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta and is open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. For more details, call 2596 1750.