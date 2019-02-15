 Trump says will sign 'emergency' to build border wall
Advert
Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:14 by AFP

Trump says will sign 'emergency' to build border wall

Pelosi describes as 'gross abuse of power'

Updated 5.30pm

President Donald Trump, repeating his claim that "walls work," announced Friday that he will declare a national emergency in order to build a barrier on the US-Mexico border without funding from Congress.

"I'm going to be signing a national emergency," Trump said, repeating his claim that a wall is needed to stop an "invasion" of drugs, gangs, human traffickers and undocumented migrants over the US border with Mexico.

"Everyone knows that walls work," said Trump, whose declaration will enable him to reprogram other federal funds towards the contested wall project.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump's Democratic nemesis in Congress, earlier warned that declaring such an emergency would be a "gross abuse of the power of the presidency."

New York state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday she would challenge the move.

"Declaring a national emergency without legitimate cause could create a Constitutional crisis," James said in a statement.

"We will not stand for this abuse of power and will fight back with every legal tool at our disposal."

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. UK's May faces another damaging defeat in Brexit saga

  2. UK teen runaway who joined IS 'wants to come home'

  3. Watch: MPs recite poems as Theresa May suffers another defeat...

  4. Airbus pulls plug on costly A380 superjumbo

  5. Britain's Prince Philip faces no charges over car crash

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed