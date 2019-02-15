 Updated: England beat Malta in European Pool Championship final
Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:10

The Malta A Pool team celebrate their semi-final victory in Ireland.

Malta A were beaten by England 8-3 in the European Championship final in Killarney Ireland, on Friday.

The Malta A team, led by Carmel Cilia, is formed by Anton Cuschieri, Dylan Cassar, Kevin Mercieca, Christ Tabone, Miguel Falzon u Mario Cutajar, had reached the final after a thrilling 8-7 win over France.

But the final turned out to be a one-sided contest as the English side simply blew apart the Maltese selection.

In fact England were off to a storming start winning the opening seven frames.

Malta finally stopped the rot winning three successive frames through Christ Tabone, Mario Cutajar and Miguel Falzon.

But that failed to deter the English side as they soon won their eight-frame to seal the title.

Earlier on Friday, Malta's semi-final against France turned out to be a nail-biting contest with both teams neck-to-neck throughout the contest.

France looked to take a decisive 7-6 lead but Chris Tabone completed a fine clearance to send the match into a decider between Antoine Cuschieri against Vincent Pinot.

The match turned out to be a tight duel but Cuschieri showed great nerves of steel to clear the final four yellow balls and the black to seal a dramatic victory.

