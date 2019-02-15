Watch: Documents detailing grant of George Cross to Malta restored

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A volume of documents containing the official grant of the George Cross to Malta has been conserved and will be put on display for the public.

The volume contains the enrolment of the George Cross Act drawn by the Chief Notary to Government, Carmelo Farrugia.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici reading the restored volume

The contract was between HE Frances Campbell Ross Douglas, Governor and Commander in Chief of Malta, and Sir George Borg, Chief Justice and President of His Majesty’s Court of Appeal, “wherein King George VI being desirous that for the greater honour and distinction of the Island of Malta grants that a representation of the George Cross proper is placed on a canton azure to be borne for the Island of Malta and its dependencies upon seals, shields, banners or otherwise according to the law of arms”.

The volume also contains other notarial deeds, such as sales of land, reconstruction of damaged accommodation and the supply of provisions and fuel, which further preserve aspects of Malta's past and the culture of its population.

The George Cross was awarded by His Majesty King George V to Malta on April 15, 1942 for the valour and perseverance displayed during the Second World War.

The grant of the George Cross to Malta

The deed first was published in the Hall of St Michael and St George at the Governor’s Palace, Valletta in the presence of Michael Gonzi, Metropolitan Archbishop of Malta, back in 1947.

The project was the fruit of collaboration between heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa and the Notarial Archives Foundation.

The conservation treatment was carried out under the supervision of Head of Conservation Theresa Zammit Lupi and the works were carried out by paper conservator Alejandra Molano Contreras, who conducted various interventions, including surface cleaning, removal of old repairs, spine repair, and cover repair.

A protective enclosure was created to house the volume safely and securely and the archives said the document would be put on public display.

The collaboration, between Din l-Art Ħelwa, whose members raised some €2,000 for the preservation of the volume, and the Notarial Archives Foundation, has contributed towards the endeavour of preserving Maltese national paper heritage and is hoped to lead to further collaborations.

Din l-Art Ħelwa said the Maltese had undergone a complete disruption of everyday life, having faced food shortages and been the target of incessant bombings by the Axis forces.

“The volume preserves the record of this significant part of Maltese history and that of its people,” the group said.

The project, which lasted a month, also included the repair of an entire volume of notorial documents detailing the rebuilding of Malta after the Second World War.