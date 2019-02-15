Today's front pages - February 15, 2019

These are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Bank of Valletta may never be able to retrieve the entire €13 million stolen during Wednesday’s cyberattack because reversing such transactions was no easy feat. In another story, the newspaper says an investigation by the Ombudsman into controversial promotions made by the Armed Forces of Malta found that the process was “vitiated”, lacked integrity and was intended to “produce a desired outcome”.

The Malta Independent says that although only a small part of the BOV system was attacked, a total shutdown was necessary as a precaution.

L-Orizzont says that according to the GRTU, losses to businesses due to the BOV cyberattack were minimal.

In-Nazzjon says that thanks to the Nationalist Party the government has stopped dumping waste at Qortin.