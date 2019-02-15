Tension erupts between hunting lobbies over spring season

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu has objected to the hunting federation FKNK's lack of consultation over hunting turtle dove in spring, saying that the federation does not represent all hunting organisations in Malta and fails to recognise them.

“If the cooperation of the remaining three organisations is being requested, the least that is expected is for these to be consulted before any decision that would affect their members is taken,” it said, referring proposals presented to the Prime Minister and the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries which were not shared.

KSU has proposed an open spring hunting season for quail between April 5 and April 26 – but not for turtle dove.

“Under these current circumstances, based on legal advice, KSU refer to the recent finch trapping derogation being found illegal by the European Court of Justice and is not prepared to take any risks with regards to turtle dove spring hunting - where any uncalculated decisions could lead to further Court action resulting in catastrophic consequences for future derogation on any form of spring hunting.

KSU said that it was working on lifting the moratorium but said that as had happened with the derogation for trapping golden plover and song thrush, Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri should put any proposal to the Commission for its prior approval.

“Only after such assurances will KSU alter its decision on hunting turtle dove in spring without fear of facing other European Court action,”it said, stressing that there was only a limited time frame during which to apply for a derogation in spring.