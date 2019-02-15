Not so sweet outcome for man who held up confectionery store

An unemployed man, who admitted to having carried out an armed hold up at a confectionery store at Żabbar, was placed under a probation order by way of a lifeline intended to help him overcome his personal problems.

The 34-year old Żabbar resident, whose name was banned under court order, pleaded guilty upon his arraignment on Friday over charges of aggravated theft, having held a store attendant against her will, whilst also having been armed with a knife.

He was further charged of being a recidivist.

“Having heard from both your lawyer and the prosecution about your personal problems – not problems of a certain nature - I believe that you can get out of this situation and overcome your problems,” magistrate Monica Vella said.

In the light of such circumstances, the court placed the accused under a probation order for three years. The man was also handed a €115 fine payable over 6 months.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Eman Hayman prosecuted.

Lawyer Francina Abela was legal aid counsel.