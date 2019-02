A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday night in an accident in Msida.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Testaferrata at 11.40pm.

The biker, a 50-year-old Croat who lives in Naxxar, was riding an SWM RS300R that was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet Kalos that was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.