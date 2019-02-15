MEP urges EU states to make latest cancer drugs available

Dr Zammit Dimech.

MEP Francis Zammit Dimech has urged EU member states to make the latest generation of cancer-preventing medication available.

His comments follow doubts raised earlier this week over the government’s choice of cervical cancer vaccine. According to pharmaceutical industry sources, the government is seeking to purchase a vaccine that could offer less protection than the one placed recently on the market.

Dr Zammit Dimech, a member of the MEPs Against Cancer working group, was speaking at the European Parliament during a debate with European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukatis on policy challenges and strategies on cancer among women.

He noted that screening services should not only be made available but also had to ensure that their acceptance rates were high. This required more awareness.

Thanks to professionals, Malta had a survival rate of 87% when it came to breast cancer, he noted, calling for more investment to support such results and to help the Breast Cancer Unit develop.

He commended cancer NGOs for their work. Assistance from professionals and volunteers enabled such NGOs to gain a lot of experience and expertise along the years. It was, therefore, crucial for such organisations to be involved in the development of EU health and cancer policies.

The fight against cancer should not be waged by one particular member state or another for an EU approach was necessary if Europe wanted to reach the ambitious target of eradicating cancer in 20 years’ time, he said.

Dr Zammit Dimech also spoke about the need for the programme Horizon to include cancer research in its mission, particularly paediatric cancer research, and for more exchange of knowledge between European scientists.

Earlier in February, on World Cancer Day, he launched the first set of proposals to step up the fight against cancer. These included the need to promote healthy lifestyles and diets and to offer physiological support to patients during and after treatment.

Mr Andriukatis appealed for the subject of cancer to be kept high on the political debate in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Cancer is Europe’s second leading cause to death. In 2015, cancer cut short the lives of more than 508,000 women and it is increasing in prevalence. Almost four million new cases are expected this year alone.

