Live blog: Daphne murder suspects back in court

Ms Caruana Galizia's murder shocked the nation. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Three men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia are back in court, as the compilation of evidence against them resumes on Friday morning.



10.11am Another Cutajar takes the witness stand - Transport Malta official Gordon Cutajar. He tells the court that until December 2017 there was only one Martinique 288 yacht registered with Transport Malta.

The Maya, Mr Degiorgio's pleasure yacht, is a Martinique 288.

10.09am Mr Cutajar is done testifying. No decision on which company to choose, yet.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja is now presenting Maltese translations of Matthew Caruana Galizia’s testimony. Mr Caruana Galizia had testified in English.

10.07am Mr Cutajar says the UK companies' forensic processes are the ones which most closely mirror Malta's.

10.02am The question is, which of the labs should ? The various parties have to agree on one.

The witness emphasises how delicate this operation is. It could lead to evidence being tampered with, and you only have one shot at retrieving the data.

Inspector Arnaud tells the court the data on the corrupted SD card was not backed up.

10am Prosecuting inspector Keith Arnaud wants to know how long it would take for the card to be assessed by one of these labs.

At least three days, the witness says.

9.57am The witness is explaining that an SD card retrieved from an underwater camera used in the case had been corrupted. He could not retrieve its data and it should be handed to a more specialised lab, he says.

Mr Cutajar says he know of four such labs - two in the UK, one in Germany and another in the USA - which could do such work. There is also a local company which takes apart such cards, he says.

9.55am In the meantime, a court messenger has reentered the courtroom, file in hand - possibly the file the magistrate asked Dr Cuschieri to present a few minutes ago.

9.53am Mr Cutajar's report is around 1,000 pages long, he tells the court.

9.50am Proceedings begin. Keith Cutajar is the first witness. He's a telecoms expert, and he presents extracts of reports detailing calls and telephone numbers related to the case.

9.48am Magistrate Stafrace Zammit says she has not received any court order to suspend Dr Bajada's testimony. She moves the case along.

9.45am The court has asked William Cuschieri, the lawyer who is arguing Dr Bajada should not testify, to present acts referring to appeals proceedings in constitutional cases.

"I could go looking for the file in the court registry, but I'm not a court messenger," he replies.

Meanwhile, Dr Bajada and six other witnesses wait patiently for the legal dust to settle.

9.42am Just a reminder that the compilation of evidence in this case - essentially its pre-trial stage - is now in its 14th month.

9.40am We're expecting court experts to testify today - among them IT expert Martin Bajada, who the three suspects had objected to. That request was rejected by a separate court last month.

Despite that ruling, the prospect of him testifying has prompted some discussion in the courtroom ahead of the official start of proceedings.

Alfred Degiorgio's lawyer is saying that last month's judgement in Dr Bajada's favour is still subject to appeal, so he should not be testifying today.

Background

Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George and Vince Muscat face charges of having planted and detonated the bomb which killed the journalist in October 2017.



The court’s last session, held last month, saw court experts testify about a boat spotted entering and exiting the Grand Harbour on the day of the murder, which investigators say is Alfred Degiorgio’s Maya.

Police witnesses also testified about items they had confiscated from a Żebbuġ site on the day police had arrested the three suspects.

The three suspects have filed separate proceedings against authorities, saying their arrest and searches of their homes had breached their fundamental rights.

The key players:

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, 55.

Lawyers William Cuschieri and Martha Muscat are representing Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, 53.

Lawyer Josette Sultana is appearing for Alfred's brother George Degiorgio, known as iċ-Ċiniz, 55.



Philip Galea Farrugia from the Attorney General's office and inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Eve Borg Costanzi are appearing parte civile.