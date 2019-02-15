 BOV resumes its payments to SEPA areas
Advert
Friday, February 15, 2019, 18:09

BOV resumes its payments to SEPA areas

Other payment systems remain down after €13m cyber attack

Two days after discovering a massive cyber attack, Bank of Valletta has resumed its SEPA payment services, although other payment systems remain down.

All other services are operating normally, however.

Bank of Valletta shut down all its operations on Wednesday morning after hackers broke into its systems and moved €13 million into foreign accounts.

All of the bank’s functions - branches, ATMs, mobile banking and even e-mail services - were suspended and its website taken offline.

For any queries customers are kindly asked to contact the BOV Customer Service Centre on customercare@bov.com or +356 21312020.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Promotion of suspended fisheries director ordered by OPM

  2. Not all money stolen in BOV cyberattack may be found

  3. Bank of Valletta resumes operations after major cyber attack

  4. Lawyers argue as Daphne murder suspects return to court

  5. Suspended fisheries director says payments to her were made in...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed