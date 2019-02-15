BOV resumes its payments to SEPA areas

Two days after discovering a massive cyber attack, Bank of Valletta has resumed its SEPA payment services, although other payment systems remain down.

All other services are operating normally, however.

Bank of Valletta shut down all its operations on Wednesday morning after hackers broke into its systems and moved €13 million into foreign accounts.

All of the bank’s functions - branches, ATMs, mobile banking and even e-mail services - were suspended and its website taken offline.

For any queries customers are kindly asked to contact the BOV Customer Service Centre on customercare@bov.com or +356 21312020.