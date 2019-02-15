Abortion is no business transaction, lobby group says

A pro-life activist has accused a UK lobby group of treating abortion as if it were a “business transaction”.

A pro-life activist has accused a UK lobby group offering to fund the expenses incurred by Maltese women seeking abortion abroad of treating such a delicate issue as if it were a “business transaction”.

Miriam Sciberras, chairman of the Life Network Malta, made the remark when Times of Malta sought her reaction to an announcement made by the Abortion Support Network on Valentine’s Day.

The network describes itself as a UK-based “charity” providing financial assistance, practical information and accommodation to those living in countries with restrictive abortion laws.

In a statement, it announced the launch of its service in Malta and Gibraltar, offering “the least expensive way” to contact clinics in several EU countries and, if necessary, give financial help to cover travel costs “to access a safe, legal abortion”.

In its announcement, it laid emphasis on the fact that Malta was the only European country where abortion was illegal and noting that, in Gibraltar, is only allowed if the woman’s life was in danger.

The ‘scheme’ is being backed by the Maltese-based Women’s Rights Foundation, which is campaigning for the introduction of abortion.

The ASN is also offering funding for telephone consultation or counselling sessions provided by “leading UK abortion provider” British Pregnancy Advisory Service.

The service on offer was more like a form of abuse on vulnerable women

Lara Dimitrijevic, from the Women’s Rights Foundation, applauded the move while accusing the Maltese State of “abrogating itself from its duties and responsibilities” for not providing access to abortion on the island.

However, Dr Sciberras admitted she was extremely disappointed though not surprised with the ASN’s announcement.

“Maltese women should be offered much better solutions than abortion. Women going through the trauma of an unwanted pregnancy do not need somebody who finances their abortion,” she said.

She criticised the service being offered by the UK organisation, rather than extending support or counselling. “Apart from being harmful to the baby, abortion is also damaging for the mother in the long-term. Abortion is not just a procedure or a business transaction, as it is being depicted by the ASN,” she said.

Dr Sciberras insisted that women in such a situation needed moral, psychological and material support to empower them to face the challenges ahead. Instead, the abortion service on offer was more like a form of abuse on vulnerable women, she said.

“This UK organisation is proposing a short-term solution whose long-term victims will be the woman and the baby,” she remarked.

She expressed her doubts on the legality of such a service in view of the fact that abortion in Malta was illegal. However, she said they would be seeking legal advice on the matter before pronouncing themselves.