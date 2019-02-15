 €4 million committed to Caritas
Friday, February 15, 2019, 15:26

€4 million committed to Caritas

Most of the funds will be used for residential services

Caritas will be getting €3,793,410 over the coming three years, €2,713,410 of which will be dedicated to residential services, and €1,260,000 to community services and therapy.

The agreement was concluded on Friday between the NGO and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon, who said the government was determined to help drug users kick their habit.

The minister said that half of this year’s €12 million government allocation would be used to help entities directly or indirectly related to the Church. The government has also embarked on the construction of a adolescent centre at Ta’ Kandja, and has already arranged for its management.

Caritas director Anthony Ellul said his organisation helped 700 clients in 2018 who had drug problems, as well as 500 of their relatives.

